Assistant GM Champ Kelly, Raiders Confident in QB Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to be a team in the running to select a quarterback in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. However, not only did the Raiders not choose a quarterback in the first round, they didn’t select a quarterback in any round.
Despite this, Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly said the team is confident in the quarterbacks on their roster.
"I think to speak on that room, right now, we've got four guys in that room,” Kelly said. You guys know Aidan O'Connell and what he did last year, Gardner Minshew, [whom] we added in free agency, Anthony Brown — nobody has spoken about him, but he does a really good job for us right now, and then we added Carter Bradley.
“But we are excited about, first of all, the work that Aidan did last season towards the end of the year. Obviously, you guys know that was one of the first moves that me and AP [Antonio Pierce] made when we got into leadership was to give him the opportunity to be a starter. And not only gave him that opportunity, but through the midst of adversity, we stuck with him because we believed in him, and we're excited about his growth and what he's going to be able to do year two, but also excited about this competition.”
While the Raiders have four quarterbacks to choose from, realistically, the choice will come down between O’Connell and Minshew, as those are the two quarterbacks who give them the best chance to win.
Kelly said the organization has done its best to encourage competition on its roster through the additions made.
“Gardner Minshew won seven games last year, took his team to the playoffs, and was a Pro Bowler,” he said. It's going to be a really good competition, and that's all we've asked for at every position group on our entire football team. Every piece that we've added has been to incrementally improve and to increase competition.”
As the Raiders prepare for next season, their quarterback competition will be the primary training camp story. Regardless of who wins the starting position, the Raiders feel they are in good hands under center.
