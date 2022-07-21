Raiders Sign Standout USFL Cornerback Isiah “Ike” Brown

The Las Vegas Raiders keep on bringing playmakers from the United States Football League (USFL) for a chance to compete for an active roster spot ahead of training camp.

On Wednesday, the Raiders announced the signing of free agent cornerback Isiah “Ike” Brown.

Brown is coming off from participating in the 2022 Inaugural USFL season, where he played for the New Orleans Breakers.

The former USFL cornerback played in seven games for the Breakers, registering 14 tackles (8 solo) and two interceptions, including a 97-yard pick-six.

On defense, Brown did not allow a touchdown score the whole season, and was part of a defense that allowed the least amount of points scored (164).

After an exceptional season, Brown is looking to further his career into the NFL.

He showcased his unique skill sets in the USFL, and now has an opportunity to showcase them with the Raiders in hopes of making an NFL roster.

Brown originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) with the Buffalo Bills in 2020 before being placed on the reserve/retired list during training camp.

Prior to the NFL, Brown played four seasons (2016-19) at Florida International University, where he appeared in 41 games with 23 starts and totaled 102 tackles, 29 passes defensed, one fumble recovery and five interceptions.

Brown will come in at the start of training camp with a chance to compete and help upgrade the cornerback position.

In the corresponding moves, the Raiders have released veteran safety Dallin Leavitt and waived offensive guard Jordan Meredith.

The safety confirmed his release on his Instagram page.

Leavitt was signed by the Oakland Raiders back in 2018 as UDFA.

Over the last four seasons, he would appear in 42 games as a member of the Silver and Black.

While his major contributions to the team came on special teams, he did manage to record one start on defense last season.

Leavitt recorded 56 tackles and two fumble recoveries while with the team.

Meredith had joined the Raiders this offseason after spending last season with the defending champions, Los Angeles Rams.

Before his short stint with the Rams, he was named All-Conference USA Second Team his senior year as the starting right guard at Western Kentucky.

