Raiders Players Attend After-School Workshop for Students

Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller, Nicholas Morrow and K.J. Wright gave back to the community on their off day.

Some Las Vegas Raiders chose to use their day off this week to connect with the community on Wednesday.

Star tight end Darren Waller and linebackers Nicholas Morrow and K.J. Wright spent part of their Wednesday hanging out with the Southern Nevada youth at an after-school Hip Hop and Entrepreneurship workshop.

The workshop, supported by the Raiders organization and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation’s Community Oriented Policing platform, is used to inspire students to maintain attendance and excel academically.

It’s rather fitting that Waller offered to participate in Wednesday’s event, considering he had just been nominated by the Raiders for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player’s on-field success, as well as his contributions to the community.

The Pro Bowl tight end even got up to perform at the event.

The three Raiders also participated with the students in a songwriting session.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation Community Oriented Policing platform has been able to fund the Hip Hop & Entrepreneurship workshops after it had received the Raiders 2020 Social Justice grant.

The grant has allowed the platform to support various other community engagement programs as well.

It’s deeds like these that have made the Raiders organization’s impact be felt not only on the football field at Allegiant Stadium but outside throughout the entire Southern Nevada community as well.

’Tis the season of giving back, and the Las Vegas Raiders are doing it well.

