Davante Adams Receives 99-Overall Madden NFL 23 Rating

With the Madden NFL 23 video game cover being graced by the late John Madden himself, it's only fitting that the best wide receiver in the game be a Las Vegas Raider.

EA Sports announced its official Madden NFL 23 launch ratings for wide receivers and tight ends on Monday.

For those who are not familiar, a 99-overall Madden rating is only granted to the best of the best, and Raiders wideout Davante Adams is the only player at his position to be receiving one in this year's game.

Adams will not only have a 99-overall rating, but he will have a 99 rating in the catching, catch-in-traffic, spectacular catch, awareness, and release categories. He will also have a 98 rating in short route running, a 97 in medium route running, and a 95 in deep route running.

The five-time Pro Bowler was given a 99-overall rating in Madden 22 as well.

He was rated a 94 overall in Madden 21, a 92 overall in Madden 20, an 88 overall in Madden 19, an 84 overall in Madden 18, a 75 overall in Madden 17, a 79 overall in Madden 16, and a 72 overall in Madden 15.

The other top-rated wide receivers announced as part of Madden 23 included Cooper Kupp (98 overall), Tyreek Hill (97 overall), DeAndre Hopkins (96 overall), Stefon Diggs (95 overall), Justin Jefferson (93 overall), Mike Evans (92 overall), Terry McLaurin (91 overall), Keenan Allen (91 overall), and Amari Cooper (90 overall).

Adams was not the only Raider to have been announced as a 90-plus overall on Monday.

The Silver and Black's star tight end Darren Waller was given a 91-overall rating for this year's edition, the fourth-best among league tight ends. He had an overall of 93 in last year's game.

Other top tight ends whose ratings were announced for Madden 23 were Travis Kelce (98 overall), George Kittle (97 overall), Mark Andrews (93 overall), T.J. Hockenson (89 overall), Kyle Pitts (87 overall), Mike Gesicki (86 overall), Dallas Goedert (85 overall), Zach Ertz (84 overall), and Hunter Henry (84 overall).

The rest of the ratings will be announced throughout the week.

