Hall of Fame Weekend: Charles Woodson

Charles Woodson is one of two Raiders to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

With two members of the Raiders family, Charles Woodson and Tom Flores, getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, it’s as good as time as any to look back on their successful careers that led to this honor.

Today, we look at Charles Woodson.

Charles Woodson

Raiders.com gave the following statistics on Woodson’s Hall of Fame career.

The defensive back served 18 total seasons in the NFL. During that time, he played in 254 games. Of the 254, he started in 251 contests.

Woodson is ranked fifth in the league when it comes to league interceptions. Throughout his career, Woodson had a total of 65 interceptions for 966 yards. He booked at least one interception in every season he was active in the NFL. Only one other player in the history of the NFL has done that before.

Woodson booked a historic 183 passes defended, tied with Terence Newman for fourth in the NFL for passes defended all-time.

Woodson also appeared in a total of nine Pro-Bowls. He is one of few players to have played in the Pro Bowl in three different decades.

As a Raider, Woodson played in a total of 154 games including 151 starts. He recorded 27 interceptions for 298 yards and two touchdowns in the Silver and Black.

Woodson is tied for the NFL record for most defensive touchdowns in a career with 13.

Notably, Woodson is the first player in NFL history to book 60 interceptions and 20 sacks.

A historic career follows a historic honor.

Charles Woodson will be remembered forever in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

