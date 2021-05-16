DE Maxx Crosby Leads 2019 Draft Class With 93 Pressures

The numbers say that defensive end Maxx Crosby is leads the 2019 NFL Draft class in career sacks and notably, career pressures.

The numbers don’t lie.

While initially, it may seem that Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby took a step backward last season due to sack total dropping from ten in 2019 to seven in 2020, that’s not the full story.

Time and time again I have said that Crosby is an all-around defensive player. Sacks can’t be the thing that shows how effective and valuable Crosby is to the Silver and Black.

After two seasons in the NFL, Crosby currently has 93 total pressures under his career. That leads the entire 2019 NFL Draft class.

In addition, his 17 career sacks books as the 15th-most sacks since entering the league in 2019. Crosby also has the most sacks of any player in the 2019 NFL Draft class.

I have continued saying that Crosby is missing a key element with the Raiders: support. With an overhaul of the Raiders' defense this offseason, Crosby may finally receive the defensive support he has been missing.

Raiders' third-round pick (No. 79 overall) defensive end Malcolm Koonce from the most recent draft could turn out to be the player Crosby needs on the other end of the defensive line for a dual threat.

Of course, don’t forget about defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Clelin Ferrell as well.

However, with the overhaul of the defense this season after the hire of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, we’ll see his approach and who he decides to pair up with Crosby.

