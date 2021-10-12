Previewing The Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders will go back on the road to play a divisional rival when they face the Denver Broncos on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders season could have already been reaching an early infection point in their season in heading on the road to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

In the wake of now-former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's resignation, the Raiders season has been flipped on it's head.

It makes the game against the Denver Broncos even more critical now as the Raiders will be playing under Rich Bisaccia as head coach for the first time.

Luckily for them, the Broncos haven't been doing great themselves lately in losing their last two games.

Like the Raiders, they got off to a hot 3-0 start and were looking like arguably the biggest surprise in the AFC.

In those games though, they beat teams with a combined 2-13 record so far this season.

The Broncos were beaten soundly by the now Baltimore Ravens (4-1), whose only loss came to the Raiders in the first game of the season.

Then Denver was upset on the road by the Pittsburgh Steelers, another team that the Raiders beat already.

Their struggles and injuries have lowered them to only the 24th ranked scoring offense in the league.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had gotten off to a hot start, and is still completing nearly 70% of his passes, and has thrown seven touchdowns to just one interception.

They have an above-average rushing attack, with the duo of Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams averaging around 4.7 yards per carrying combined.

Their receiving core has taken hits with the injuries to wideouts Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler.

Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and tight end Noah Fant still provide a quality set of weapons that could give the Raiders trouble.

Their offensive line, though, isn't among the better ones in the league, having given up 14 sacks in five games.

What they do have is a defense that currently ranks top three in both points and yards allowed, Denver's best showing since they won the Super Bowl in 2015.

Granted, they did just allow 27 points to Pittsburgh's struggling offense, but their individual pieces are Pro Bowl-caliber.

Pass rusher Von Miller has reemerged as a top-flight edge defender, with 4.5 sacks in his first five games.

They have an ascending young linebacker in Alexander Johnson and a deep and versatile group of defensive backs.

They're a team that might just be a great quarterback away from being a contender, and with the Raiders already down one game in the division, it's a game they can ill-afford to lose.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin