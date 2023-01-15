Quarterback Derek Carr's Five Best Games as a Raider

Quarterback Derek Carr led the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders to some big victories behind heroic performances.

Derek Carr was behind the center for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders for nine seasons.

In that time, he saw only two playoff games, including one that Carr missed due to a season-ending broken-fibula injury on Christmas Eve of 2016.

Even so, the Raiders' all-time leading passer guided the Silver and Black to some memorable victories during his time with the franchise.

Here are the top-five games of Carr's career with the Silver and Black:

5. Raiders vs. New York Jets, Week 13, 2020-21

This wasn't exactly the prettiest performance on Carr's part, but it was the epitome of his never-give-up attitude and determination, qualities that fit right in with the Raiders.

Down 28-24 with under 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, having been given a number of opportunities to take the lead, the Raiders were unable to execute as Carr threw an incomplete pass to the end zone on fourth-and-3.

Las Vegas somehow managed to force the Jets to punt, leaving itself with less than a minute at one last shot.

With 35 seconds to go, Carr and the Raiders offense were faced with more than 60 yards to march down the field.

Just a few plays into the final drive, facing third-and-10 just across midfield, Carr found former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III for a 46-yard touchdown pass to seal the win.

The veteran quarterback finished the game with 381 passing yards, three touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 97.9.

FINAL SCORE: 31-28

4. Raiders vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 4, 2018-19

Carr played out of his mind in this game.

After starting the season 0-3, the Raiders were looking to get on track with a home win over Cleveland.

Down by eight with just under 2 minutes to go in regulation, the Raiders looked to score on fourth-and-8 in the red zone.

Much similar to the Jets game, the Raiders couldn't convert but ended up getting the ball back after stopping the Browns on third-and-2.

Carr and the offense had a little less than half a field to march with under a minute remaining.

He led them all the way to the 7-yard line and from there, connected with former Raiders tight end Jared Cook in the end zone to bring the team within just two points.

Carr then threw a fade up to former Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson in the end zone to execute on the two-point conversion that would force overtime.

A halted Raiders possession to start overtime, followed by a failed Browns response put the ball back in the home team's hands to win it with a field goal. They did just that.

Carr wound up with 437 passing yards and four touchdowns on the day with a quarterback rating of 92.4.

FINAL: 45-42

3. Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens, Week 1, 2021-22

This game was Carr's most recent game on this list.

Down 14-0 early in the second quarter, it looked as though the Raiders' season was bound for a rough start.

But Las Vegas kept coming back at Baltimore and eventually, found themselves all tied up at 24-24 with just under 4 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore would take the lead with a field goal with just 37 seconds remaining.

But with three-quarters of a field ahead of them, Carr and the Raiders offense progressed to the opposite 45-yard line to set Daniel Carlson up for the game-tying kick. Carlson drilled it from 55 yards out, and the game went to overtime.

The Ravens would pick off Carr on Las Vegas' opening drive but then turned it over themselves when former Raider defensive end Carl Nassib strip-sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at Baltimore's 27-yard line.

Carr would find former Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones for a 31-yard game-winning touchdown pass.

The quarterback finished with 435 yards and two touchdowns in the epic Monday Night Football showdown.

FINAL: 33-27

2. Raiders vs. Chiefs, Week 7, 2017-18

After dropping three-straight to fall to .500 to start the season, the Raiders needed a win badly, and none would have been better than against their biggest rival.

It didn't look promising, though, as Kansas City held a nine-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders were only able to mange a field goal leading up to the final minutes of the contest.

The team needed a touchdown with just over 2 minutes remaining but would have to march from its own 15-yard line.

After an offensive pass interference call, the Raiders were faced with second-and-20, having only gained 5 yards to start the drive.

But Carr found former Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 39-yard gain that put the offense in enemy territory.

The offense would eventually face a fourth-and-11 situation with the game on the line and 42 yards to go.

But Carr did it again, connecting with Cook to advance 13 yards.

The offense would march down to the 2-yard line but was unable to execute as time expired. But the Raiders were given life with a defensive holding call that allowed them one last play to seal it.

Carr then threw to former Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree for the game-tying touchdown.

The Raiders made the extra point to win the game and complete the incredible fourth-quarter comeback.

Carr finished the game with 417 passing yards, three touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 101.2.

FINAL: 31-30

1. Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 6, 2016

This was the game that ignited the mentions of Carr's name in the MVP conversation.

Not only was it a career game for Carr on the stat sheet, but it was also one of the most clutch performances in his tenure as a Raider.

Down a touchdown on the road with under 4 minutes remaining in regulation, Carr led the Raiders on a nine-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game and eventually force overtime.

A back-and-fourth affair in overtime eventually led to Carr and the Raiders having the ball on their own 40-yard line with just less than 3 and a half minutes to go.

They were only able to muster 19 yards before facing a fourth-and-3 situation with 41 yards to go.

On what was the final play of the game, Carr found former Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts up the middle, who proceeded to run for the game-winning 41-yard touchdown.

Carr ended up with a career-high 513 yards on 40 completions and four touchdowns. He posted a quarterback rating of 117.4.

FINAL: 30-24

