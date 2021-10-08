Derek Carr: Communication and Consistency Key to Success

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says communication and consistency are improvement points and key to the offense's success.

With the first loss for the Las Vega Raiders behind them, quarterback Derek Carr and the offense have identified some of their underlying issues.

“There is no panic”, Carr said. “There are definitely things we have to do better from a communication standpoint that would solve a lot of problems.”

Carr also said that finding consistency on offense is something to work on.

“There’s been spurts where we’ve done really well and there is spurts where we haven’t all been on the same page,” Carr said. “And Coach [Tom] Cable always talks about when we’re all on the same page. usually there is good results.”

Carr also admitted that he had much improvement to do as well.

“I think I let my frustration out too because there was a couple plays where we had a couple miscommunications when there is big play opportunities,” Carr said. “And especially in a game like that you wish to have those plays back, but you don’t get those chances again.”

But Carr believes there is no panic. Just improving day in and day out.

“Going forward there is no panic, but we just continue to see what we need to do better,” Carr said. “We talked about a few things in the building today and we went out to the practice field, and we did those things better today.”

“We made them an emphasis and that’s all you do when you’re a professional athlete is, you play the game and go on to the next with what do we need to do better? Let’s emphasize that this week in practice.”

Raider Nation will see soon enough this weekend if those improvements were made well this week or not.

