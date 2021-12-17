Raiders' Key Assets: Divine Deablo

The Raiders will be limited in their matchup with the Browns this weekend, as the latest injury report has Trayvon Mullen, Darren Waller, and Denzel Perryman all out.

With Perryman missing the contest due to an ankle injury, fans could be seeing a lot more of rookie linebacker Divine Deablo on Saturday.

Deablo had an impressive outing against the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, having put up a combined 10 tackles. He recorded five solo and five assisted.

This followed an even better performance from the rookie in the Raiders' loss to the Washington Football Team the week prior. In that game, Deablo recorded a combined 11 tackles, eight of which were solo.

His game against Kansas City was the first start of his career, and it wouldn't be surprising if he does so again in Saturday's matchup.

Deablo was a sensation in the latter part of his career at Virginia Tech, where he made a transition from wide receiver to defensive back in his sophomore season.

In his final season with the Hokies, Deablo totaled 55 tackles en route to being named to the All-ACC First Team.

The rookie has already begun to embrace more of a leader-type role on the Raiders' defense, as he recently made it clear he isn't afraid to speak his mind and hold teammates accountable.

Las Vegas could really use Deablo's talent on Saturday, and with many key Browns players sitting out due to COVID-19, it's fair to predict the rookie to shine for a third-straight game.

Deablo could be a very important piece in the Raiders' defense for years to come.

