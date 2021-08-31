Break-Out Candidate: Foster Moreau

The Las Vegas Raiders Foster Moreau is positioned to be a real factor in the team's offense this season

We've gone over a number of players on the Las Vegas Raiders that are in a position to have bounce-back seasons in 2021.

With the season now only two weeks away, it's time to look at Raider players who are could potentially break out this year.

Third-year tight end Foster Moreau never was able to establish a sizable role for himself in the Raiders offense last year after suffering a knee injury in the offseason.

This year, however, is different. After the retirement of Jason Witten, Moreau is slated to be the primary backup to star tight end, Darren Waller.

Based on what he was able to do with the limited opportunities he had last season, using Moreau in an increased role could be a boon for the Raiders offense.

Moreau only had seven catches last year but was able to average 20 yards a catch, finishing with 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Head coach Jon Gruden has been effusive in his praise for Moreau this offseason, saying that he thinks he and Waller, "gives us a duo as good as any I've ever had."

"I love him. I just think this guy - he's perfect for how we want to play here. He can block in-line; he can pass protect. He's a football junkie. He's one of the greatest kids I've ever coached."

It can only mean good things for Moreau when he's getting those kinds of remarks from the head coach.

If he's able to live up to Gruden's expectations, Moreau could combine with Waller to give the Raiders one of the better tight-end duos in the NFL.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @BaydounDarin