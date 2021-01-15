Gus Bradley Was Attracted to Raiders Due to Gruden & Mayock

Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley revealed he was attracted to the Raiders due to the single vision shared between Jon Gruden & Mike Mayock

It’s been a couple of days since Gus Bradley was hired as the Raiders defensive coordinator.

As I break down Bradley’s initial thoughts as the Silver and Black's defensive coordinator, it’s also important to understand what drew Bradley to Las Vegas.

“What I was really impressed with was when I came in here to interview, it was just the vision that Coach (Gruden) had,” Bradley said. “I had a chance to meet with [Owner] Mark Davis – he was in on the interview and shared his vision.

"To hear Jon Gruden’s vision, (General Manager) Mike Mayock’s vision, it was something that was very good for me to hear and to see just how they are so closely related. It was just a very, very positive experience.”

It’s not Bradley’s first rodeo with Gruden. Bradley served as Gruden’s defensive quality assistant in 2006 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was promoted to linebackers’ coach for the 2007 and 2008 seasons.

Gruden and Bradley remained in touch during their times away from each other through the annual combine.

With a defensive coordinator on the same page as both the head coach and general manager moving forward, it’ll be easier for the three alongside offensive coordinator Greg Olson to work together as they prepare for the 2021 season.

The draft for the Raiders should focus on defensive additions, and Bradley should be able to work with the players he’s given after it was revealed that all three have the same vision for the team.

