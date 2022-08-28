Isaiah Zuber Seized the Moment in Raiders' Final Preseason Game

Friday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots was an unordinary experience for Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, but it was one that worked out well.

In the second half, the wideout was moved over to defense due to a lack of availability.

"We kind of got short there in the secondary towards the end," said Raiders coach Josh McDaniels in his postgame press conference. "We had a couple guys cramping, I think it was. And that's a great example of what our team has become: unselfish, willing to do whatever is asked of them.

"So we mentioned something to Isaiah about it, we walked through a few things for him to be able to help us in case that situation came up -- it did. He was ready to go, and he made a great play. What a memory. ... I commend him for being ready to go."

That play was an interception by the former Patriot, who picked off New England quarterback Billy Zappe late in the contest. Las Vegas would go on to score a touchdown to put the nail in the coffin.

"I can't even explain it, man. It's still a surprise to me," Zuber told media members after the game. "I was just at the right place at the right time."

As McDaniels had mentioned, Zuber had been prepared for the potential call-in even before Friday's game.

"[The coaches] actually came up to me [Thursday] because we were actually low at DB, so they said, 'You might play a little DB -- safety or corner,'" Zuber said. " ... Once it came second half they said, 'Yeah, you're gonna go in.' So I was like, 'All right, I'm ready.'"

With final roster cuts approaching, Zuber acknowledged how critical it was to be able to display his versatility.

"It's very important," Zuber said. "Just the more you can do. Me and my coach are always talking about it: 'just the more you can do.' Anything I gotta do to stay on the team, I'm down to do."

Zuber said he played DB growing up. Perhaps this could be a glimpse of what is to come for the young receiver if he is to play for the Silver and Black this season.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter