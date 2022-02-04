Bill Belichick compared Josh McDaniels to Nick Saban

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick went as far as to compare Josh McDaniels to Nick Saban.

Las Vegas has shown high praise and positive response in the days following the hiring of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. And if you were to ask McDaniels' recent mentor Bill Belichick, he would likely agree the organization landed a valuable piece in his former offensive coordinator.

High regard from Belichick speaks volumes. Not only does the coach's reputation as one of the all-time greats give credit to his judgment, but if the stern, impassive figure that Belichick has widely been recognized as vocally commends your efforts, it certainly means something.

The future Hall of Famer spoke with great pride in McDaniels in a press conference back on Nov. 12. before New England faced the Cleveland Browns that weekend.

"I think Josh does a great job, really, in every area," Belichick said. "I don't think he really has any weaknesses as a coach. He understands what every player on the field's doing on offense and defense. He has a great vision for how to utilize the skills of the players on his side of the ball and how to try to attack the weaknesses whether it be personnel weaknesses, or schematic weaknesses, or how to try to force the opponent into a situation that he's able to take advantage of."

Belichick acknowledged McDaniels' composure as well.

"Josh is creative," Belichick said. "He's a very forward-thinker. He's got a great poise during the game, never gets rattled, never loses track of the situation. He's always a play or two ahead."

The Patriots coach even compared McDaniels to his former colleague and fellow coaching icon, Nick Saban.

"This is kind of like Saban when we were in Cleveland," Belichick said. "Nick knew what every player was doing ... and Josh is kind of the same way. He knows what all 11 guys are doing on offense."

