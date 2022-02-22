Skip to main content
Looking at the Coaching Career of Kennedy Polamalu
Dalvin Cook
Las Vegas Raiders

NFL and college coaching veteran Kennedy Polamalu is expected to be the Las Vegas Raiders' next running backs coach.

When it comes to coaching experience, Kennedy Polamalu is the guy. 

The 58-year-old coach has almost 30 years of experience coaching at the professional, college, and high school levels.

Polamalu, a long-term NFL running backs specialist, served as the Minnesota Vikings' running backs coach for the last five seasons, where he contributed to developing Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

Prior to his time with Minnesota, Polamalu served as the running backs coach and offensive coordinator for his alma mater, USC, where he had previously coached from 2000 to 2003 (running backs and special teams).  

Before his 2010-12 stint with the Trojans, he served as the running backs coach at Loyola High School and UCLA's running backs coach for two seasons before becoming the program's offensive coordinator for the 2016 season.

Polamalu's college coaching path had come full circle, as his career began as a graduate assistant for the Bruins in 1992-93.

Other college programs Polamalu coached for include San Diego State and Colorado. 

Polamalu's NFL experience also entails five seasons as the Jacksonville Jaguars running backs coach and a season as the Cleveland Browns' running backs coach.

The veteran coach's journey in the NFL continues, as Polamalu is expected to become the next Raiders running backs coach, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

