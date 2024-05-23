Las Vegas Raiders Kick Off 2024 OTAs
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off OTAs this week at their state-of-the-art training facility in Henderson, Nevada.
Not only was new head coach Antonio Pierce on the field, but new Raiders general manager Tom Telesco was also in attendance, watching the action up close. OTAs are “Organized Team Activities” and are the first time most of the team is practicing together, and rookies get to see their new teammates.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter discussed his experience covering OTAs on Tuesday on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
“The first thing that stood out to me was, it was like being on a college campus," Carpenter said. "The excitement was there. Guys were jacked up through the roof. You always see the Raiders' excitement, but it was a different kind of excitement.”
Telesco is experiencing his first OTAs as the Raiders' general manager after spending a decade in the same role for the Los Angeles Chargers. It is clear he wants to do all the right things in his first offseason at the helm.
“It was interesting to me that Tom Telesco was out there, observing, looking, and watching the smallest of details," Carpenter said. "He is so attention to detail and focus."
Even though Pierce is new to the helm as well, Telesco is sitting back and letting Pierce do his thing as a head coach. Telesco saw what Pierce was capable of during his short time as interim head coach, and after undergoing the draft process together, the respect should be the strongest it has been yet.
“Both men are surprised how one listens to the other,” Carpenter said. Both men are very driven. What is unique to me is that both men are egoless."
Pierce and Telesco both are working together to bring back the Raiders' winning culture. Both do not think they have more power over the team when they make decisions. Telesco is all in on listening to his coaches and his players.
That is the way Pierce goes about his business as well with his team. Pierce empowers all of his coaches and lets them change things if they have to.
