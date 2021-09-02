Raiders Sign K.J. Wright

The Las Vegas Raiders continued adding to their linebacking corps by signing former Pro Bowler K.J. Wright.

The Las Vegas Raiders have done quick work in addressing injuries to their linebacking corps over the past week.

The first move came with acquiring Denzel Perryman in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, and now they've brought in a veteran who, like Perryman, knows defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme well.

That would be former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion K.J. Wright, who signed a one-year deal with the Raiders after having previously played for the Seattle Seahawks his entire career.

Along with All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and the famed legion of boom secondary, Wright was a part of one of the best defenses in the modern era of the NFL.

Seattle's defense is no longer at those levels, but Wright has continued to play at a consistent level.

Just looking at last season, Wright finished with 86 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, and 10 pass breakups.

Pro Football Focus had him ranked as their seventh-best linebacker last season, with a top-six coverage grade.

It's that coverage ability that has been his hallmark over the course of his career and should be perfect for what the Raiders need from their linebackers this season.

On the downside, this likely means that the injuries to Nicholas Morrow and Javin White will keep them out for a significant stretch of the season.

Perryman and Wright together can certainly fill those roles, with Wright especially bringing plenty of big-game experience to a Raiders defense that badly needs it.

If Wright can continue to play at the level he's sustained for the majority of his career combine with that experience, it could be a big win for the Raiders defense.

