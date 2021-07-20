Marc Badain Resigns As President of the Las Vegas Raiders

Marc Badain's 30-year tenure with the Raiders has come to a close after he resigns from his current post. Dan Ventrelle takes over as interim president.

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis accepted Badain’s resignation.

“Today I Have Accepted Marc Badain's Resignation As President Of The Las Vegas Raiders,” Davis said in a statement.

“Marc Has Been An Integral Part Of The Raider Family For 30 Years. Rising From A Training Camp Driver To President Of The Entire Organization.”

“His Efforts In Helping To Build The Most Magnificent Stadium In The Sports And Entertainment Capital Of The World Will Never Be Forgotten. I Wish Marc, His Wife Amy, Daughter Ali, And Sons Bernie And Zach All The Best In Whatever The Future Holds.”

“Once A Raider Always A Raider.”

Badain also released a statement regarding his resignation.

"The successful construction and operation of Allegiant Stadium has been unequivocally the most challenging part of my 30 years with the organization," Badain said in a statement.

"Seeing it through to the end has been rewarding beyond measure. Together the Raiders and Las Vegas accomplished what seemed impossible. Now that the project is complete, it is time for me to focus on my family and look ahead to new pursuits."

As for the role of President, that will be assumed by Dan Ventrelle, the current Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Ventrelle will serve as an interim President until a full search for a new permanent president is found through a search process.

For now, thank you for your service to Raider Nation, Marc Badain.

