Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Defensive End Maxx Crosby

Hikaru Kudo

In the past, I’ve previewed every opponent for the Raiders this season and profiled every coach.

As we inch closer to Week 1, I am now profiling every player on the Raiders roster.

Today, we’re profiling second-year defensive end Maxx Crosby

Draft Steal for the Raiders

Attending a program that at one point was at risk of cutting football, defensive end Maxx Crosby is an underrated success story inside and out.

The former Eastern Michigan Eagle was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round in the 2019 draft. Adding power to a much-needed defensive line, no one knew for sure what Crosby would bring to the Silver and Black.

The former two-time First-Team All-MAC and two-time starter for the Eagles booked 10 sacks in his rookie season, something you’d expect for a guy out a Power 5 school in his rookie season… not from a regional university overshadowed by the University of Michigan literally minutes away.

In addition to his 10 sacks, Crosby finished with 46 tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and forced four fumbles. He played in all 16 games last season.

For a fourth-round pick with unproven talent coming into the NFL, those are pretty solid stats.

Considering how much the Raiders were struggling last season with injuries on the field, having a rookie that can deliver on the defense was key for the Silver and Black moving forward.

And for Crosby, he’s continuing to improve himself.

For crying out loud, the other day Crosby revealed that he used a palm tree to work on his pass-rush moves during the quarantine.

A palm tree.

If that isn’t a commitment to your team as well as improving yourself as a player, I don’t know what is.

As Crosby enters his sophomore season, it’ll be interesting to see how he and the rest of the defensive line develop as a single unit.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

