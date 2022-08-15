Maxx Crosby Make His NFL Top 100 Players Debut

The Las Vegas Raiders topped off the total number of players from last year’s NFL’s Top Players list.

On Sunday, the NFL Network revealed the third member of the Silver and Black on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby makes his NFL Top 100 Players debut at No.59.



Crosby joins quarterback Derek Carr (No.65), and fellow edge rusher Chandler Jones (No.62) on the list.

After being snubbed from many different accolades, Crosby received plenty of recognition a year ago, as contributed to the Raiders success and first playoff berth in five years.

“Maxx got a lot of moves. If you watch somebody with a lot of moves, you’re a football fan… he knows how to get to the quarterback,” said New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon during the reveal.

The first-time Pro Bowler finished the 2021 season with 56 tackles (26 solo), eight sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and 30 quarterback hits.

His outstanding performance last season earned him a spot on the NFL’s Second Team All-Pro.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen somebody play football at the level of effort that Maxx Crosby does. And we’re talking games, we’re talking practice, we’re talking walkthroughs…just on at all times,” said teammate tight end Darren Waller.

Since his arrival to the league, Crosby has become a household name for Raider Nation.

But outside of that, not many praises and recognition was given to Crosby.

Today, people know who he is, where he lines up and how fast he plays.

“Maxx [Crosby] is probably my favorite player in the league right now,” said Denver Broncos newly acquired linebacker Randy Gregory.

The countdown of the remaining Top 100 Players of 2022 will continue for the next three Sundays on NFL Network:

Nos. 100-51: Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Nos. 50-31: Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Nos. 30-21: Sunday, August 21 at 11 p.m. ET

Nos. 20-1: Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET

With the addition of Crosby, the Raiders have surpassed the total number of players from a year ago and the way the team played last season, there’s no way the list ends here.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews