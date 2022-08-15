Skip to main content

Maxx Crosby Make His NFL Top 100 Players Debut

Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby has earned the recognition of his peers in this year’s Top 100 list.

The Las Vegas Raiders topped off the total number of players from last year’s NFL’s Top Players list.

On Sunday, the NFL Network revealed the third member of the Silver and Black on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022.

Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby makes his NFL Top 100 Players debut at No.59.


Crosby joins quarterback Derek Carr (No.65), and fellow edge rusher Chandler Jones (No.62) on the list.

After being snubbed from many different accolades, Crosby received plenty of recognition a year ago, as contributed to the Raiders success and first playoff berth in five years.

“Maxx got a lot of moves. If you watch somebody with a lot of moves, you’re a football fan… he knows how to get to the quarterback,” said New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon during the reveal.

The first-time Pro Bowler finished the 2021 season with 56 tackles (26 solo), eight sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and 30 quarterback hits.

His outstanding performance last season earned him a spot on the NFL’s Second Team All-Pro.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen somebody play football at the level of effort that Maxx Crosby does. And we’re talking games, we’re talking practice, we’re talking walkthroughs…just on at all times,” said teammate tight end Darren Waller.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since his arrival to the league, Crosby has become a household name for Raider Nation.

But outside of that, not many praises and recognition was given to Crosby.

Today, people know who he is, where he lines up and how fast he plays.

“Maxx [Crosby] is probably my favorite player in the league right now,” said Denver Broncos newly acquired linebacker Randy Gregory.

The countdown of the remaining Top 100 Players of 2022 will continue for the next three Sundays on NFL Network:

  • Nos. 100-51: Sunday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET
  • Nos. 50-31: Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Nos. 30-21: Sunday, August 21 at 11 p.m. ET
  • Nos. 20-1: Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m. ET

With the addition of Crosby, the Raiders have surpassed the total number of players from a year ago and the way the team played last season, there’s no way the list ends here.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.


Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

In This Article (3)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

JOSH MCDANIELS BIG SMILE.jfif
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels After Minnesota Vikings

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.5 hours ago
USATSI_17630390_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders New Acquisition LB Named to NFL Top 100 Players of 2022

By Jairo Alvarado9 hours ago
USATSI_18871094_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Speak on First Game in Allegiant Stadium

By Aidan Champion10 hours ago
USATSI_18871703_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders QB Revealed as a Top 100 Players of 2022

By Jairo Alvarado11 hours ago
USATSI_18871202_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels Happy with QBs

By Hikaru Kudo12 hours ago
USATSI_18871022_168390101_lowres
News

Mack Hollins Continues to Impress

By Darin Alexander Baydoun13 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham vs Vikings
Game Day

Las Vegas Raiders Down Minnesota Vikings, 26-20, to Go 2-0

By Tom LaMarre22 hours ago
Allegiant Flag
Silver & Black+

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings LIVE Game Thread

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr. and Darin Alexander BaydounAug 14, 2022 2:00 PM EDT