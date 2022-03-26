Former Raiders GM Mike Mayock Discusses Why He Was Relieved

Former Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock was asked by Dan Patrick why he believed he was let go.

The Las Vegas Raiders organization has thrived in the first few months since the hiring of General Manager Dave Ziegler.

Among the noise surrounding this hectic offseason, former Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock's name has already become a distant memory for the Las Vegas faithful.

Mayock, who had held the position from 2018 to 2022, was relieved of his duties in January.

On Friday, he spoke his thoughts on what went wrong with the franchise while on The Dan Patrick Show.

"I think when I got there, they were a 4-12 team, and then we went 7-9, 8-8, and 10-7," Mayock said. "And we were on the nine-yard line in the playoffs with 35 seconds left with four shots to tie Cincinnati, who went to the Super Bowl, which kind of shows you how close the NFL is, right?

"I think at the end of the day, Dan, it's all about 'the owner has final say.' And I think Mark Davis has a good heart. I like Mark Davis personally. And at the end of the day, he decided that me and Rich Bisaccia didn't get it done at the level he wanted or that he felt like a couple other guys could get it done at a higher level going forward, and I have to respect that because he's the boss."

Mayock was asked what the future has in store for him.

"I'm kind of excited," Mayock said. "You know, I'm an old guy. And it's good to be excited. And I've never been afraid of a challenge."

