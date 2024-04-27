Mini 2024 NFL Mock Draft for Las Vegas Raiders' Day 3
The final day of the 2024 NFL Draft is upon us.
This is the part of the draft where teams fill out their rosters and hope to find a diamond in the rough who can turn into a star.
The Las Vegas Raiders have been offense-heavy through the first three rounds of the draft but could opt to add defensive players for depth on day three.
Several talented defensive players have dropped out of the first two days, and the Raiders could please Coach Antonio Pierce by taking a few of them.
They could also keep going with their run of offensive players in the fourth through seventh rounds, truly bolstering that side of the ball and supporting quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew.
As we prepare for Day 3, here is a mini mock draft of the Raiders’ remaining selections.
No. 112 - Devontez Walker, WR, North Carolina
The Raiders are comfortable at receiver, but they could add an explosive player at great value here in the fourth round. Walker has the speed and excellent route running to be a threat at the next level. He struggles with drops, but more often than not, he is making a big play. The Raiders could add serious depth at receiver with Walker.
No. 148 - Jaylan Ford, LB, Texas
Another position the Raiders are comfortable with, but they still decide to add young depth early on Day 3 with Ford. The Texas star defends the run well and could be an immediate plug-and-play linebacker on running downs. He is not very fast but makes up for it with relentless pursuit of the football.
No. 208 - Deantre Prince, CB, Ole Miss
The Raiders finally address their cornerback spot. Prince could be a diamond in the rough here. He has impressive technique and competes on every snap. He doesn’t have great size and may not be much of a contributor in the run game, but his coverage skills could give him upside as a player who could see the field in his rookie season.
No. 223 - Sione Vaki, S, Utah
The Raiders add a versatile, athletic defensive back in Vaki. He played running back with the Utes, so he could be a threat on both sides of the ball. While he is not very technically proficient, he has a physical and aggressive play style that Coach Pierce would love.
No. 229 - Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Utah
While Las Vegas has already bolstered their running back room, Tracy could be a kick or punt returner and be used as a gadget player on offense. He has excellent speed and agility and could be an immediate asset.
