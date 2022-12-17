Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders Final Injury Report

As expected, the Las Vegas Raiders will be without two of its starters for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) final injury report was released on Friday and listed two key starters out for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots (7-6) and five others questionable.

Guard Alex Bars and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin went all week without practicing with knee injuries, the two will be out for Sunday’s game.

After finishing the week as limited participants, the Raiders have defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique/wrist), running back Josh Jacobs (quad/hand), and linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip) all questionable for Sunday’s game.

Jacobs is expected to play against the Patriots, but the coaching staff will be cautious of his injury and could limit his plays depending on the flow of the game.

Friday’s late addition, tackle Jackson Barton (knee) was practicing on a limited role, he is also listed questionable.

Defensive end Malcolm Koonce (knee), cornerback Sam Webb (illness) and guard Dylan Parham (knee) finished the week as full participants and received no game designations.

As for the Patriots, they will be without three of their starters.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn (foot) are both out after missing all week of practice.

Cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) is also listed as out for Sunday’s game, after being downgraded to a non-participant on Friday’s practice.

The Patriots also have six players questionable against the Raiders.

Cornerback Jack Jones (knee), running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf/back), long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), running back Damien Harris (thigh), and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (concussion) are all questionable.

Both teams will be looking to have most of their players back in time to make a late push into making the playoffs.

The Raiders will host the Patriots back home at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

