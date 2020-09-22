Injuries Can't Doom Resilient Las Vegas Raiders

The Silver and Black picked up a massive win in week two against the Saints, but they left Allegiant Stadium a little more banged upon an already depleted offensive line.

The Raiders 37-year-old left guard Richie Incognito left the game in the first half as he re-aggravated an Achilles injury he was lingering all training camp.

Incognito was listed as limited in practice on Friday and Saturday with the injury.

According to Pro Football Focus, Incognito's loss on offense meant the Raiders were going to lose the third-highest graded guard from week one.

Rookie guard John Simpson replaced Incognito in the second quarter and did a great job, allowing zero sacks and helping create running lanes for Josh Jacobs.

"He showed his ability to go in as a young player in a very critical situation to do a lot of things well. I'm really proud of him. I can't say that I've been harder on any other rookie in the last couple of years in John Simpson. Because we drafted him with a high expectation to come in here and be a player for us," said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden after the win against the Saints on Monday night.

Simpson believed Incognito was joking with him when he asked him to warm up.

"This week was rough for me, Coach was on me and I just had to fight the adversity and going out there quieting my mind was the main thing I tried to do," said Simpson as he went on to the field for the first time in his NFL career.

"He's definitely been hard on me, I need that, it's been really easy for me going through college and even high school. Everything was easy for me, but now I'm at the NFL level and everybody is great. He's definitely been hard on me, and I tell him, when he comes to me, I tell him, I say to him Coach I really appreciate it. I think that's really

big, everyone needs a coach like him to push you that extra mile," said John Simpson about Coach Gruden being hard on him during practice.

While the injury does not seem serious, sources have told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that the tendon is intact in his left Achilles.

Through the first two games of the 2020 season, the Raiders had lost left guard Incognito, right tackle Trent Brown with a calf injury, and his replacement, Sam Young, to a groin injury.

Raiders guard Denzelle Good started Monday night's game at right tackle after replacing Young, who had replaced Brown in Carolina last week.

Hats off to offensive line coach Tom Cable who has done a great job filling in the holes of a depleted offensive line, just two games heading into the season.

