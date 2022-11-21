Raiders Taking Part in a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

The Las Vegas Raiders have been committed to giving back to families in need in their new home since their arrival in 2020, and this week, they’ll have another chance to give back.

In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Raiders offensive line, along with staff members of the organization, will take part in a Thanksgiving food giveaway at Allegiant Stadium.

They will be joining Three Square Food Bank staff and volunteers, in what will be a first-come, first served drive-through event on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The event will take place Tuesday evening at Allegiant Stadium in parking lot G from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., or until all of the 600 meal boxes have been distributed.

The Thanksgiving food giveaway organized by Three Square Food Bank will provide for the more than 341,000 Southern Nevadans struggling with hunger.

Offensive Line Makes “Turkey Time” Donation, To Distribute Meals

The Raiders offensive line unit contributed financial assistance to provide for Thanksgiving meal boxes which includes turkeys, complete fixings and fresh produce that have been assembled by Raiders and volunteers during packing events taking place over the weekend at the Three Square Food Bank headquarters.

Families in need of Southern Nevada are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday to pick up a Thanksgiving meal box.

For all the participants attending the event, they are asked to enter through Gate 9 from Dean Martin Drive.

Recipients should come prepared by making sure their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can load the boxes safely and efficiently and for everyone’s safety, all visitors must remain in the vehicle while receiving the boxes.

