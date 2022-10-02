OL Thayer Munford Gets the Best Prep During the Week

Use all the tools one’s given to you right?

Rookie offensive linemen Thayer Munford, a seventh-round draft pick from this year’s NFL Draft, notes one of the best ways to prepare each week.

Going up against Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.

"I'm going up against one of the best everyday in practice – Maxx Crosby," Munford said. "Even though he gets me a couple of times, I get him a couple of times. It makes each other better and we have that relationship of, 'Alright, we're going hard every play.'"

Head coach Josh McDaniels exhibits how hard Munford prepares during practice.

"We certainly liked when we drafted him,” McDaniels said. "They work hard, they're prepared. They practice hard. ... They've earned the opportunity to go out there and keep playing because of what they keep doing in practice.”

Munford meanwhile also established a friendship with fellow rookie offensive lineman Dylan Parham.

"Our first day, us coming in together we were like, 'Man, we in the NFL now!' And since we've gotten more connected with each other and talk more about how things are going, just having that brother right next to you, that means a lot," Munford said. "Just for us coming from two different schools – he's coming from Memphis, I'm coming from Ohio State – and to see how we can connect on that part, he's a great guy to be around outside of football as well."

