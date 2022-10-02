Skip to main content

OL Thayer Munford Gets the Best Prep During the Week

Offensive linemen get great practice every week when a Pro Bowler is on their defensive line.

Use all the tools one’s given to you right?

Rookie offensive linemen Thayer Munford, a seventh-round draft pick from this year’s NFL Draft, notes one of the best ways to prepare each week.

Going up against Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.

"I'm going up against one of the best everyday in practice – Maxx Crosby," Munford said. "Even though he gets me a couple of times, I get him a couple of times. It makes each other better and we have that relationship of, 'Alright, we're going hard every play.'"

Head coach Josh McDaniels exhibits how hard Munford prepares during practice.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We certainly liked when we drafted him,” McDaniels said. "They work hard, they're prepared. They practice hard. ... They've earned the opportunity to go out there and keep playing because of what they keep doing in practice.”

Munford meanwhile also established a friendship with fellow rookie offensive lineman Dylan Parham.

"Our first day, us coming in together we were like, 'Man, we in the NFL now!' And since we've gotten more connected with each other and talk more about how things are going, just having that brother right next to you, that means a lot," Munford said. "Just for us coming from two different schools – he's coming from Memphis, I'm coming from Ohio State – and to see how we can connect on that part, he's a great guy to be around outside of football as well."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

USATSI_19119168_168390101_lowres
News

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Broncos

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
bars wk4
News

Raiders Signed G Alex Bars and Activate Others to Roster

By Jairo Alvarado
JOhn Elway Raiders
Silver & Black

Elway Prominent in Raiders-Broncos History

By Tom LaMarre
Luke Masterson
Silver & Black

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: LB Luke Masterson

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Zamir White
Silver & Black

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Zamir White

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Davante Adams (4)
News

Hackett, Adams to Face Off as Opponents After Years in Green Bay

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19115331_168390101_lowres
News

Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Foster Moreau OUT

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19116364_168390101_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos

By Hikaru Kudo