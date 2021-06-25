Raiders Owner Mark Davis Involved in Minor Car Accident

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was involved in a minor car accident in his Mini Cooper on Wednesday evening.

Davis was supposedly involved in a fender bender accident at a shopping complex in Las Vegas.

The accident was so minor that police weren’t called to the scene.

“It was no big deal. I was going 3 miles an hour in one of those round-about things,” Davis said via John Katsilometes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Getting the dent in his Mini Cooper repaired later today, hopefully.”

Davis has been notoriously known for driving his Mini Cooper wherever he goes. While he might be wealthy, he knows exactly what he likes.

Once the Mini Cooper is fixed up, Davis will be looking forward to the 2021 football season, the first season he’ll attend in-person at Allegiant Stadium.

While Davis traveled and attended select away games last season, he refused to attend home games at Allegiant Stadium until all fans, from field level to the nosebleed section, had the equal opportunity to see their team play at home.

With Allegiant Stadium announcing plans to allow fans during the 2021 season, Davis will be driving his Mini Cooper to the stadium this season to join the rest of Raider Nation to watch their beloved Silver and Black.

