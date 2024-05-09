PFF's Takeaway From Raiders' 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders had several position groups they could have prioritized in the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the most part, they did so.
While the Raiders did not address the quarterback room, they may not have needed to, and that was a possibility the front office knew going into the draft.
Las Vegas emphasized the offensive side of the ball early in this year's draft, having not taken a defensive prospect until Day 3.
In a recent article by Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, Wasserman gave his "One major 2024 NFL Draft takeaway for all 32 teams." For the Raiders, Wasserman wrote "they didn't get a quarterback, but they added offensive cornerstones."
Here was his assessment of the Raiders:
"When all was said and done, the Raiders were the team left out of the quarterback carousel in the first round of the draft. They responded by selecting the class' premier tight end in the class and arguably the best offensive lineman in the class with their next two picks.
"Either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell is going to love throwing to former Georgia Bulldog Brock Bowers. The two-time John Mackey Award winner is one of the greatest college tight ends of all time. His ability after the catch is reminiscent of George Kittle. He could immediately pair with Michael Mayer to form one of the NFL’s premier tight end duos.
"Las Vegas also needed help on the offensive line. Second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson should start immediately at right guard. He was college football’s best center last season, but he also brings ample guard experience and is an excellent pass protector no matter where he plays. The Raiders will find a franchise quarterback sometime in the future, but they did an excellent job adding talent elsewhere early in this year’s draft."
What should also be noted is the Raiders' defensive haul on Day 3. Despite waiting to start adding defensive assets, Las Vegas was still able to bring in some quality defensive backs like Decamerion Richardson, Trey Taylor and M.J. Devonshire, as well as one of the top linebackers in the class in Tommy Eichenberg.
The big question that awaits an answer next is who starts at quarterback -- O'Connell or Minshew?
