Previewing the Philadelphia Eagles

After ending their two-game skid against the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders will be returning home to face the Philadelphia Eagles

The Rich Bisaccia era got off to a good start on Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 34-24.

They'll look to keep their new winning streak going home this week when the Philadelphia Eagles pay a visit to Vegas.

At 2-4 this season after losing last Thursday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles have fallen pretty far since winning the Super Bowl four years ago.

They have a new head coach in former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and a new starting quarterback after trading Carson Wentz to the Colts this offseason.

That would be Jalen Hurts, who's already had his share of ups and downs in his first season as the unquestioned starter.

He has talented pieces in running back Miles Sanders and wide receiver DeVonta Smith, although they've gone through their struggles as well.

Defensively, the Eagles do have multiple players that the Raiders will have an account for in their offensive game plan.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is at the top of that list, having recorded six sacks in six games.

They also have plenty of experience with veterans like cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

They've also allowed 28 or more points in half of their games, showing that there's no shortage of holes for the Raiders to exploit.

It's a matchup that, on paper, should clearly favor the Raiders, especially with them being at home.

Then again, the last time that sentiment was offered, the Raiders suffered their worse loss against the Chicago Bears.

It'll be important to avoid falling into those same trappings and stay focused on taking care of business at home.

