Las Vegas Raiders Player Predictions for Rest of the Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have been able to enjoy an early bye this week and get some of their injured players healthy for the remaining stretch of the season.

With many of those players back for the team, it presents a good opportunity to make some Raider player predictions for the rest of the 2020 season.

Henry Ruggs III Will Lead All Rookie Receivers in Yards Going Forward

Ruggs has missed two games in his rookie season because of injuries, and with the production of fellow rookie CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, he likely won’t finish the season atop the rookie leaderboard for receiving yards.

Based on his performance in the Raiders upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, however, I think he has a chance to lead all rookie receivers from Week 7 on.

Ruggs showed his explosiveness by only needing two catches to rack up 118 yards and a touchdown, including a 72-yard bomb from Derek Carr.

Now healthy, Ruggs will have the opportunity to be both the Raiders No. 1 wide receiver and their best deep threat.

Considering that and the fact that the Dallas offense has many mouths to feed other than Lamb, I like Rugg’s chances to set the bar for rookie receivers moving forward.

Darren Waller Will Be the First Raiders Tight End to Have 100 Catches in a Season

There’s been only one player in Raiders history who has eclipsed 100 catches in a single season, and that’s Mr. Raider himself, Tim Brown, with 104.

Darren Waller is on pace to be the second.

Waller has 34 catches in five games, and at that rate would Waller would finish with about 109 catches this year.

The most ever recorded by a Raiders tight end is 95, done by another Raiders legend, Todd Christensen, in 1986.

If Waller stays on pace, he would blow that record out of the water.

Considering his talent and the fact that he remains Derek Carr’s favorite target, it seems like a worthwhile bet.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1