Las Vegas Raiders' Quarterback Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders ultimately only made one impactful move to address the quarterback position this offseason -- signing veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew.
The Raiders did not select a quarterback in this year’s draft. All top quarterbacks in the draft were selected before the Raiders had their pick.
The Raiders bring back second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who took over starting duties when Raiders coach Antonio Pierce took over as interim last season.
“Aidan’s earned the right to go out there and take the first snap,” Pierce recently said.
O'Connell went 5-5 last season as the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback, completing 62.1 percent of his passes, throwing for 12 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
Similar to O'Connell was Minshew, who completed 62.2 of passes, with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Minshew had more passing yards with 3,305 in the 2023-24 season. He played with the Indianapolis Colts last season.
Minshew has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.
Pierce let O’Connell know that he has all confidence in him that he could lead the Raiders at quarterback for the upcoming season.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed his thoughts on the quarterback battle in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
“I do not care who the quarterback is, just win baby is the only thing that matters," Carpenter said. "We are in the building. They really do believe in him."
This is going to be a two-man quarterback race, with O’Connell getting first snaps. Minshew is the veteran quarterback, but the new man in town. This battle will take place all training camp. At the moment it is O’Connell’s job to lose.
Both quarterbacks are capable of leading the Raiders. No matter what quarterback is starting for the them this season, they will be getting great offensive weapons.
Star wide receiver Davante Adams has proven he still is an All-Pro no matter who is at quarterback. Jakobi Meyers enters his second season with the Silver and Black after a promising first season. Zamir White will take pressure off the quarterbacks in the run game.
And there's, of course, the two young tight ends, Michael Mayer and rookie Brock Bowers.
At the end of the 2024 season, will the Las Vegas Raiders still be looking for a quarterback, or will O'Connell or Minshew be the answer?
