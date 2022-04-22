Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL have Announced Draft Concert Headliners–Weezer, Ice Cube, and Marshmello

The NFL Draft Concert Series will feature three headlining acts at the conclusion of each draft day.

Weezer, Ice Cube and Marshmello have all been selected as the headliners for the 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light, NFL announced on Thursday.

The three musicians are scheduled to play separately at the conclusion of each night of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, April 28-30.

The performances will take place at the Draft Theater, located behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent to CAESARS FORUM.

General fan viewing is FREE with NFL.com/OnePass registration. Viewing is on a first-come-first-served basis and standing room only for the event.

GRAMMY award-winning, American rock band, WEEZER will take the stage following the conclusion of Round 1 on Thursday, April 28. The band recently released SZNZ – a four EP project and will embark on the European leg of the Hella Mega tour, which sold out stadiums in America throughout 2021.

President of Raider Nation, ICE CUBE will headline Day 2 following Round 3 on Friday, April 29. An award-winning musician, actor, director, producer, civil rights leader, and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league, Ice Cube is currently on a nationwide tour.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist, MARSHMELLO will close out the 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series on Day 3, following Round 7 on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of his performance, he will release a new song with Tokischa.

Performances will also be streamed in full on NFL.com, in the NFL app, and live on NFL Facebook and YouTube pages each night. Portions of the performances will also be televised across NFL Network and ESPN.

In addition, the Draft Red Carpet Stage presented by Gillette Labs at the Fountains of Bellagio will host exciting local Las Vegas acts throughout all three days of the Draft.

The league also added that there will be a Draft Experience for all three days of the event in Las Vegas where there will be an interactive football theme park for all fans to attend. There they can play games to receive digital content and exclusive prizes including a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in 2023.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (1)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

ZIEGLER ALL SMILES
News

Dave Ziegler: Good Depth of Players in 2022 NFL Draft

By Hikaru Kudo2 hours ago
USATSI_17481730_168390101_lowres-2
News

Raiders Punter A.J. Cole Talks His Journey to the NFL

By Aidan Champion5 hours ago
USATSI_5574000_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders legend Daryle Lamonica has Died

By Jairo Alvarado18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-21 at 8.47.12 AM
News

NFL Announces Draft Events in Las Vegas

By Darin Alexander Baydoun22 hours ago
USATSI_17413339_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders, Broncos Updated Draft Orders

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
Raiders' Ziegler Goes In-Depth on NFL Draft
News

Ziegler: Top 30 In-Person Visits Beneficial Prior to Draft

By Hikaru KudoApr 21, 2022
USATSI_13472074_168390101_lowres
News

​NFL Appoints New General Managers in UK and Australian Markets

By Jairo AlvaradoApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17815318_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part 16

By Darin Alexander BaydounApr 21, 2022