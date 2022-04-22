NFL have Announced Draft Concert Headliners–Weezer, Ice Cube, and Marshmello

The NFL Draft Concert Series will feature three headlining acts at the conclusion of each draft day.

Weezer, Ice Cube and Marshmello have all been selected as the headliners for the 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light, NFL announced on Thursday.

The three musicians are scheduled to play separately at the conclusion of each night of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas, April 28-30.

The performances will take place at the Draft Theater, located behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent to CAESARS FORUM.

General fan viewing is FREE with NFL.com/OnePass registration. Viewing is on a first-come-first-served basis and standing room only for the event.

GRAMMY award-winning, American rock band, WEEZER will take the stage following the conclusion of Round 1 on Thursday, April 28. The band recently released SZNZ – a four EP project and will embark on the European leg of the Hella Mega tour, which sold out stadiums in America throughout 2021.

President of Raider Nation, ICE CUBE will headline Day 2 following Round 3 on Friday, April 29. An award-winning musician, actor, director, producer, civil rights leader, and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league, Ice Cube is currently on a nationwide tour.

GRAMMY-nominated, chart-topping artist, MARSHMELLO will close out the 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series on Day 3, following Round 7 on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of his performance, he will release a new song with Tokischa.

Performances will also be streamed in full on NFL.com, in the NFL app, and live on NFL Facebook and YouTube pages each night. Portions of the performances will also be televised across NFL Network and ESPN.

In addition, the Draft Red Carpet Stage presented by Gillette Labs at the Fountains of Bellagio will host exciting local Las Vegas acts throughout all three days of the Draft.

The league also added that there will be a Draft Experience for all three days of the event in Las Vegas where there will be an interactive football theme park for all fans to attend. There they can play games to receive digital content and exclusive prizes including a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in 2023.

