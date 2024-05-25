Las Vegas Raiders Rookie OL Delmar Glaze Eager to Develop in First Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with many holes on their offensive line after losing three of last season’s starting offensive linemen to free agency. Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco used the NFL Draft to replenish the talent lost along the offensive line during free agency.
While Telesco added a handful of starting-caliber offensive linemen, he used the team’s third-round pick on a developmental offensive lineman, DJ Glaze, who has the potential to grow into a serviceable offensive lineman for the team. Glaze says he’s been taking it all in. He believes that the new offensive line coach, James Cregg, has prepared him and the rest of the offensive line to understand the new offense being implemented.
"I would say no [things are not overwhelming] because Coach [James] Cregg does a really good job of kind of helping us understand, like, you're going to get a lot of information, we know you're going to make mistakes, you're learning it for the first time,” Glaze said. “Just do it 100 percent. Just take it day by day, take your time, and ask questions if you have to. So, no, it hasn't been too bad. Just trying to get all the information, recall it, and like he said, he understands mistakes are going to happen."
Glaze says development has been the entire offensive line’s goal so far this offseason.
"Yeah, I mean, like you said, develop,” Glaze said. “He's going to make sure you are in the right spots to get better. He's going to do everything he can to help you get your name out there, you just got to be willing to put in the work and listen. And, like you said, he develops guys. Over the past couple of years, you see more and more guys starting to go to the league from Maryland. So, he puts a plan together puts you in the right position. All you got to do is follow that plan, ask questions, and you'll see the development."
While the offensive line continues to develop, Glaze says he focused on his personal development during his first offseason training program in the National Football League.
"I mean, just continue to develop,” Glaze said. “The biggest thing for me is just to contribute anyway I can. Like I said, if they need me at guard, go to guard. If they need me at left tackle, left guard, wherever, be ready to plug in and try to do all I can to play and just whatever I can help out. That's one of the biggest goals for me at this moment."
