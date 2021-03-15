Three-time Pro Bowl Guard Kyle Long Visiting Raiders Today

Guard Kyle Long is visiting the Raiders today, with another visit expected with the Kansas City Chiefs in the coming days.

Three-time Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long is visiting the Raiders today.

The news was first reported by Adam Schefter last night.

Originally a first-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2013, Long became a three-time Pro Bowler during the first three seasons of his career.

He was a Pro Bowler both as a guard and a tackle.

After Long’s initial rookie contract, Long signed a long-term contract in 2016.

However, injuries kept Long on the sidelines, with the greatest number of games played in a single season at 10 games.

Between 2016 and 2019, Long played in only 30 games.

After struggling with injuries for years, Long retired in 2019.

It looks like a year off was enough for Long as he is visiting the Raiders today and is expected to visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the following days.

If Long does come to the Silver and Black, it won’t be the first time the Long name has played for the Raiders.

His father, Hall of Famer defensive end Howie Long, played for the Raiders during his 13-year long career.

A second-round pick in 1981, he became an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro athlete and was the 1985 defensive player of the year.

Howie was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

Raider Nation will have to see if Kyle follows in his father’s footsteps.

