Las Vegas Raiders Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Raiders have signed multiple undrafted free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft.

After each NFL Draft follows the undrafted free agent signing period.

This season, teams have a total of $167,944 to use on undrafted free agents.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler has already noted that he wants to make sure that every undrafted signing is purposeful and effective. It’s not a light task for the Silver and Black.

The Raiders have currently signed the following undrafted free agents:

- Cornerback Sam Webb

- Quarterback Chase Garbers

- Outside linebacker Zach VanValkenburg

- Defensive linemen Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

- Offensive linemen Bamidele Olaseni

- Linebacker Darien Butler

- Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao

- Tight end Cole Fotheringham

- Defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole

- Safety Bryce Cosby

- Wide receiver Justin Hall

- Wide receiver Tre Turner

Some notably undrafted free agent picks-ups include wide receiver Tre Turner who was originally going to sign with the Minnesota Vikings until he decided to sign with Las Vegas.

Turner will receive $40,000 guaranteed with the Raiders instead of the Vikings' offer of $2,500.

Undrafted free agent safety Bryce Cosby is a notable pick-up for the Raiders as well. At Ball State, he made 43 starts at the safety position. His 2021 season was his best with 108 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two interceptions. Someone to keep an eye out for.

Undrafted free agent linebacker Darien Butler has a connection with the Raiders coaching squad as linebackers coach Antonio Pierce coached him in college.

Time will tell if any of these undrafted free agent pickups make an impact on the field and make the final cut.

