Jon Gruden, Derek Carr Talk About Cliff Branch

Right after two Raider legends, Tom Flores and Charles Woodson were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there’s another one on the ballots.

This time, it’s the late Cliff Branch.

Branch played wide receiver and was one of six players to be part of all three of Raiders’ Super Bowl-winning teams.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, he booked 8,686 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns over his 14-year career.

Back during the 2019 Training Camp, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr wore No. 21 in honor of Branch after he passed away.

"I rocked that 21 that one day in Napa out of respect,” Carr said via Raiders.com.

“Coach Gruden's had us do that a few times out at practice where we all wear [Ken] Stabler's jersey, Cliff Branch's jersey, all that kind of stuff.”

“That's what this place is, family. As much as we talk about it, it is what it is. Once a Raider, always a Raider. That's how they treat you here."

Branch also holds the Raiders franchise record for the longest pass play, a 99-yard bomb of a touchdown catch from quarterback Jim Plunkett back in 1983. He is third in leading receiver all-time behind Time Brown and Fred Biletnikoff.

"I can't speak for John Madden or [Tom] Flores, or any of the guys who coached him, but I don't think you can measure his impact in catches in Pro Football Focus statistics," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said.

"He was a threat to go all the way, all the time, and if you didn't account for him, they were going to put a bomb on you. They were going to throw it.”

"And if you did account for him, it was better for [Dave] Casper, it was better for Mervyn [Fernandez], it was better for everybody else, Fred [Biletnikoff] will tell you that. So, I think the fact that he was a great guy, a world champion and a difference maker as a down the field receiver, it would be great to see him get in the Hall of Fame."

