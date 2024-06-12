Las Vegas Raiders WRs Are Not 'Average'
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense will have plenty of weapons for the upcoming season.
It is not a secret that the Raiders have one of the best wide receivers in the league in Davante Adams. The secret could be how the other Raiders wide receivers are flying under the radar.
Even when Adams was getting double- and triple-teamed last season, he still put up good numbers.
The receiver who stepped up for the Raiders last season was Jakobi Meyers. Meyers had 71 receptions, 807 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his first season with the Silver and Black. He benefitted from other teams putting the focus on Adams.
If that stays the same for defenses facing the Raiders in 2024, Meyers has a chance to have a breakout season.
Second-year receiver out of the University of Cincinnati, Tre Tucker, is looking to take a big leap in this Raiders offensive in Year 2. Tucker was selected in the third round in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was selected as a classic Raiders pick with a lot of speed.
Last season, Tucker showed flashes of how the Raiders could use his skill set in stretching the field and taking more deep shots in 2024.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed the Raiders' wide receiver corps on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not think the Raiders have average wide receivers," Carpenter said. "I think Davante Adams is going to have his best year as a Raider this year. I think Jakobi Meyers is a No. 1 receiver. You are going to see Tre Tucker where you saw Henry Ruggs in Year 2, take off. I think they are better at wide receiver. ... Remember, I said the floor to me is nine wins is the least that you can have. I could find 11 wins reasonably. So, I predicted 10."
The wide receivers that the Raiders have are above average and could be their secret weapon on the offensive side. These receivers will help whoever the quarterback is going to be this season.
