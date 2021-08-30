Louisiana Tech's Amik Robertson Ready to Attack 2021 Season

One of the Las Vegas Raiders' second-year players is looking for a fresh start following his rookie season.

It was a tough season for Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson, who entered last year without a training camp and preseason games.

Robertson has taken some time to develop into the player the Raiders thought he would be a year ago.

But as he enters first training camp and preseason games, he has had a chance to acclimate to the game's speed and learn the defense.

"I feel like training camp I started off a little slow. Then I started to kind of get better. Gus (Bradley) always say some guys gonna click early, some guys is going to click for them after OTAs, some guys is going to click during the preseason and I feel like it just started clicking probably at the end of OTAs and now you know I'm just starting to get my groove during the preseason," said Robertson.

After a disappointing season a year ago, he enters his second year in the NFL in a team that desperately needs defensive playmakers in the secondary.

"Most definitely put last year behind me and tried to learn from last year and kind of look at it in a positive way. I didn't really get too involved with it. At the end of the day I know I am and I know what I can do so I just kind of looked at it in a positive way," said Robertson.

It hasn't been easy for him; the Raiders coaching staff has moved Robertson across the secondary, looking to find the right fit for him.

Thanks to the Raiders coaching staff, he has built the confidence to hit the reset button and start fresh this season.

"I had to really sit back and really know who I am. Figure out who I was, I kind of fell away from that last year. I kind of lost my confidence , just a little bit. You know when you talking to coaches like (Jon) Gruden, and (Ron) Milus they kind of build you back," added Robertson. "I felt like this year, I had a fresh start, new coaching staff, and I wanted to set a different image on myself than I had last year. I feel like I took a kind of slow start but I think I'm where I want to be now, but I'm still getting better each and every day."

Robertson will have the opportunity to start fresh this season; if he continues to be in his groove, he will bounce back from his rookie year performance.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter