Ludicrous Report is Pure Disrespect of the Raiders LB Robert Spillane
One of the best players in the Las Vegas Raiders defense last season was linebacker Robert Spillane -- who had a career season in his Silver and Black debut.
At the end of the 2023 season, Spillane was named the 10th most valuable linebacker by Pro Football Focus.
"Spillane's three interceptions are tied for second among all linebackers this season, but he has been better as a run defender. His 85.2 run-defense grade ranks ninth at the position, while he has also added 17 pressures from 46 pass-rushing snaps," PFF wrote.
Among all linebackers in the league, Spillane's PFF grade of 77 was 18th. Spillane had a third-best pass rush grade of 87.1 and he was sixth in run defense -- a grade of 89. Spillane also led a Raiders defense that finished ninth in the league defensively.
In PFF's Top 32 linebackers for 2024 list -- Spillane was absent. Several linebackers that Spillane was ranked ahead of in PFF grade last season were listed -- and high on the list.
Despite a career-low 68.6 coverage grade at 34 years old, Lavonte David made the No. 6 spot on the list. David had an overall PFF grade of 73.4. Patrick Queen's grade was below that of David, and he occupies the No. 7 spot.
Tremaine Edmunds had a below-average PFF grade in 2023 -- 56.6. However, PFF projected he would "bounce back" -- and put him at the No. 11 spot. Two Kansas City Chiefs linebackers, Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquil, made the list -- at No. 14 and No. 15, respectively. Bolton had injuries last season, and Tranquil's PFF grade was 68.4. Tranquil was also significantly weaker than Spillane in run defense and tackling.
Sione Takitaki was weaker than Spillane in every PFF grading category but pass coverage -- and played nearly half the snaps Spillane did in 2023. Takitaki made the list at No. 28.
Overall, 16 players that were below Spillane in PFF score, having played a minimum 20 percent of 1170 snaps, made the list.
Spillane is just one of many Raiders that have been overlooked going into 2024.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.