NFL Expert Suggests a Free-Agent Signing for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were expected to use the No. 13 pick in the NFL Draft on a cornerback position. They didn’t do so but did draft a cornerback in the later rounds.
While the Raiders have added to their cornerback unit, NFL expert Bill Barnwell believes they should consider adding a veteran presence.
“Adding a veteran cornerback such as [Adoree] Jackson would take some of the pressure off Jones and Jakorian Bennett,” Barnwell said. “We're at the point in the offseason where players can't realistically expect significant deals, so a one-year contract for modest money should be enough to get Jackson into camp. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, the Raiders can never have too many solid cornerbacks.”
Barnwell believes Jackson would be a respectable addition to the Raiders. Last season, the veteran cornerback allowed roughly a 66% completion rate and nearly a 96 passer rating when targeted. However, in the two seasons before the most recent season, Jackson allowed an average passer rating of roughly 69% and nearly 84%. He allowed 52% completion percentages for the two seasons before last season.
While the Raiders hope second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett improves this offseason, Jackson is undoubtedly the better option. Bennett allowed a completion rate of over 68% last season.
Bennett allowed a passer rating of 102.5 when he was targeted last season, which is much worse than Jackson. While the Raiders also added a cornerback in the draft when they selected cornerback Decamerion Richardson, they could still use an additional veteran presence with their cornerbacks unit.
For Jackson, the most significant concern teams will have with the veteran cornerback will be his health. He has missed multiple games each of the last five seasons. In the previous five seasons, Jackson has missed at least three games each season, usually missing more than just three games. He has missed over 30 games during the last five seasons.
The Raiders have made many additions to nearly every position on their roster. They could still use another cornerback after using the draft and free agency to make the additions they feel are necessary. While Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs are serviceable cornerbacks, the Raiders need more depth at cornerback.
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco has done an admirable job revamping the team’s roster this offseason. He has ensured the Raiders have solid depth behind dependable starters at most positions. However, if the Raiders can solidify their cornerback unit with a veteran presence, it would significantly improve one of the youngest defensive back units in the NFL.
