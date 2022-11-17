2022 NFL Pro Bowl is Now Open

The NFL announced on Tuesday the opening of the 2023 Pro Bowl voting.

Raider Nation, along with the rest of the NFL fandom will be allowed to vote their favorite NFL stars into the 2023 Pro Bowl, which will take place back at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Raiders are expecting a handful of players to be selected in this season’s Pro Bowl.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, kicker Daniel Carlson, punter AJ Cole, defensive end Maxx Crosby, running back Josh Jacobs and tackle Kolton Miller are all favorites to represent the Silver and Black in this year’s Pro Bowl, despite their losing record this season.

Raider fans can cast their vote directly at raiders.com/probowl until the end of the voting period or vote LIVE on the NFL website.

Social voting on Twitter will begin December 1, 2022, while Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed December 21.

All voting methods will conclude on Thursday, December 15th.

This year will welcome a new format to the Pro Bowl festivities.

The weekend will start with a “Pregame” that will feature an NFL FLAG football game and a live Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

The flag football game will host youth championships, and during the weekend, the event will have live musical performances from artists.

The 202 NFL Pro Bowl will conclude with its first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

The Raiders will host the 2023 Pro Bowl on Sunday, February 5, 2023, 12:00 PM PST.

Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizon tickets go on sale December 1, 2022.

