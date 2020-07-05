RaiderMaven
Will Fans Be Required to Sign Waiver to Attend NFL Games?

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The NFL has been looking at the best ways to go about having a season during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league recently stated that individual teams would be able to make their own decisions on the level of fan attendance allowed at their games, which would likely go along with their local governments existing policies dealing with COVID-19. 

To protect themselves from potential lawsuits if fans were to contract the virus at games, the NFL is considering a proposal that would ask fans to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver if they want to attend games this season Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. The proposal is expected to be sent to teams early this month. If the proposal is approved, the waiver could be done electronically. 

With training camps set to begin on July 28, the league is moving quickly to take as many measures as possible to prepare for a season affected by COVID-19. It was already announced earlier that the league is canceling the supplemental draft and cutting the number of preseason games from four to two. Now in announcing that fans could have to sign waivers to attend games this season, the league seems to be ramping up in finding ways to cut costs and protect itself from any potential losses that could happen this season because of COVID 19. 

If left in the hands of individual teams this year, more than ever, the collaboration will be vital to maintaining uniform health code practices. It seems that the league, even with the potential use of a waiver, is going forward with allowing fans to attend games this season. 

