No Fans Allowed in Allegiant Stadium this Season

Jairo Alvarado

The Raiders have announced that they will not be allowing fans in attendance this season.

The mark of a new start as the Raiders moved to Las Vegas during the offseason, and set to play in their brand new state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium.

Raider Nation will have to wait another year to see their beloved Raiders on the field.

In a statement sent to season ticket holders today, the Raiders said that they will have no fans at any home games this season.

“There is nothing more important to the Raider Organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers and fans,” the team said in the statement. “After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, we have made the difficult decision to play the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 inaugural season at Allegiant Stadium without fans in attendance. This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all. This decision also ensures fairness to you, our PSL holders, given the challenges and potential inequities associated with determining who can and cannot attend specific games if the stadium were to operate at a reduced capacity. While the current situation is not how any of us envisioned celebrating the opening of Allegiant Stadium, when circumstances permit we look forward to sharing an unparalleled game day experience in the magnificent stadium you helped build.”

The Raiders are scheduled to open the 2020 season on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13.

And plan to host their inaugural home opener in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

The rise or COVID-19 cases in Clark county has pushed the Raiders organization to make the responsible decision of not allowing fans this season.

Clark County in Nevada has had 43,147 confirmed coronavirus cases and 688 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine's data.

