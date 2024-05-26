O'Connell on How Raiders' Offense Can Take Next Step
The Las Vegas Raiders could become a playoff team in 2024 by becoming more balanced. Last season, the defense did much of the heavy lifting. The offense had moments, but they were not consistent enough.
The offense has too many talented pieces and coaching experience to be 27th in the league in total offense again. That side of the ball has to step up and cash in when the defense is consistently getting stops and getting the ball back.
Raiders’ quarterback Aidan O’Connell is competing with Gardner Minshew for the starting job. If he wins the job, he will be the one tasked with leading the offensive resurgence.
He joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, to discuss how the offense can take the next step.
“I think to be able to sustain drives is the big thing,” he said. “Sometimes we shot ourselves in the foot, sometimes it was a lack of execution, and I think we need explosives, we need to help ourselves out and have explosive plays, but also have the discipline to sustain drives and move the ball down the field.”
O’Connell is ready to take responsibility for that task.
“That definitely starts with me. During the year and then reflecting on the year, I saw points where it was like, ‘If I just did this, we could have had this drive, scored these points.’ And so, just challenging myself with that. It starts with the quarterback, and man, we have the guys. We’re super lucky to have the guys on defense, offense, and special teams. And so, it’s about putting it together, having a belief in ourselves, and I think [Coach Antonio Pierce] is doing a great job of honing that in.”
The Raiders ranked 23rd in the league in passing yards per game (198.8), 30th in rushing yards per game (90.7), and 23rd in points per game (19.5).
Those numbers have to come up next season if the Raiders want a chance to return to the postseason, and like O’Connell said, it starts with him.
