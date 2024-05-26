O'Connell 'Pumped' to Play with Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders went with a bit of a surprise in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick.
While they already have an up-and-coming tight end in Michael Mayer, General Manager Tom Telesco clearly believed you can never have too much offensive talent and jumped at the opportunity to put Bowers in the Silver and Black.
Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was certainly not upset at the decision. He told defensive end Maxx Crosby he was ‘pumped’ at the selection on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby.
O’Connell on Bowers:
“I haven’t got to meet him yet, but obviously a super special player in college,” he said. “We have Michael already, who’s the same way, a super special player and dynamic. And so, it’s going to be fun with those guys. Just super young guys, both of them that hopefully can make a lot of noise.”
Bowers is one of the most decorated tight ends college football has ever seen. In his Bulldogs career, he caught 175 passes for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had 193 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
He won the John Mackey Award given to the best tight end in college football twice. He was also a two-time First-Team All-American, including a unanimous selection.
The Raiders have the opportunity to put Bowers and Mayer in favorable positions. The team ran 12 personnel – two tight ends on the field – only 17 percent of the time in 2023, something that will likely increase in 2024.
Out of 12 personnel, the Raiders can do several different things. They can improve their run game, as Bowers is an excellent blocker. They could also have both of their tight ends run routes, as they are both excellent receivers.
Of course, O’Connell is in a quarterback competition with Gardner Minshew, so he may not get many chances to throw the ball to these players in-game if he does not win it. If he does, however, he will get many opportunities to throw the ball to this talented duo.
If the Raiders utilize their new tight end duo right, they could be a dangerous offense, and it could propel them back to the postseason.
Click here to watch the full episode with O’Connell on Crosby’s podcast.
