OC Luke Getsy on the Hunt for More Explosive Plays
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders struggled mightily on offense. Their offense routinely struggled to move the ball or score points at critical points in many games, costing them multiple wins. Part of the issue for the Raiders' offense was the lack of a quality offensive roster. Another part of the Raiders’ offensive struggles last season was subpar coaching on the offensive side of the ball.
The Raiders offense lacked explosive plays last season and often struggled with turnovers. New Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy has an interesting outlook on the team’s turnovers last season and how they can become a better offense overall.
"That's [limiting turnovers] really important, but all those factors go into it,” Getsy said. “If you're looking at a QB and say they had nine interceptions and seven of them were at the end of a half with a Hail Mary, you just looked at the ratio and said it was 2-1, right? 18-9 or something like that. But let's evaluate the 'why' or the 'how.'
“I think that's what you get into. And then as you start to connect to the concepts and connect to the scheme, and what your approach is, and why you're trying to do what you're going to do, you start paying attention to the defense. And so now you say, 'Okay, I know the way this hook defender is going to react, so I'm going to be aggressive to this throw.' But when you're in those unknown worlds, and you're throwing with kind of like an uncertainty, those are the ones that you can’t have.”
Getsy says the team's first goal is to learn the system. As they learn what is expected of them, Getsy plans to become more aggressive with the playcalling.
“And so, I think as everyone starts learning the system and learning what we're trying to accomplish with each and every play, then that's how you become more aggressive and more confident in what you're going to do,” Getsy said. “And then that's also leaning on your teammate too, trusting in that they know what they're doing and why they're doing what they're doing as well."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.