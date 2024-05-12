Pierce, Raiders Didn't Expect TE Brock Bowers to be Available at No.13
The NFL Draft went as expected for about the first six or seven picks, then things got interesting. While the Las Vegas Raiders had a plan going into the draft, most people around the NFL did not expect 12 straight offensive players to be selected to start the draft. Nor did most people think one of the best tight ends to enter the league in at least the decade, if not more, would be available at No. 13.
The Raiders quickly had to decide between drafting a generational talent at a position or selecting a player at a position of need. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce answered honestly when asked if he was surprised by anything on draft night.
“To be honest, [Brock] Bowers. We didn't see that. Didn't see it. Didn't think that he would be there at 13. I was just shocked to see it, and it was like, ‘Okay, you started counting. Wow, no brainer there.’
Pierce says Bowers’ skillset makes him a great addition to the team, and he looks forward to pairing Bowers with second-year tight end Michael Mayer.
“Again, when you get a dynamic player, a guy that loves football, doesn't really like to talk to the media. So sorry, guys, right? He's not going to be long-winded. But he's all about ball, and he's a winner, man. He's a winner. He's tough. He wants to get better.”
Pierce and the Raiders, like many others, were surprised by the amount of offensive players that were taken to start the draft. No defensive players had been taken before the Raiders were on the clock. So many offensive players being drafted first is a large part of the reason Bowers was available at No. 13.
"It was a lot. I think an NFL record, right? It's one of those situations you just play it out,” Pierce said. You're sitting there watching like everybody else, and again, you've got your board. You're sitting there, and then you look, and you say, 'We've got A or B or whatever it is," and obviously, we're very fortunate to get a guy like Brock Bowers in our room and in our building."
Pierce expects Bowers’ athleticism and experience to help the Raiders’ offense improve next season.
"Just different; I mean, you're talking about probably the most dynamic player in college football at that tight end position in a long time,” Pierce said. “It's rare you get a guy like that who can line up as a slot receiver, see him in the backfield, reverses, and catches the ball, but I think, more importantly, his toughness—watching him block in the SEC and get after guys. I mean, that's what impressed me. Just a gritty player, more importantly, a winner, and he can help us score points."
