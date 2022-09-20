Previewing Week 3 of Fantasy Football For the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered another loss on Sunday, but as expected, some of the primary stars were still dominant in Week 2 of fantasy football.

Here are ESPN's Week 3 fantasy projections for the Silver and Black's best:

Derek Carr

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a better showing in Week 2, throwing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 19.0 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects the veteran QB to put up 17.64 PPR fantasy points in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans.

Davante Adams

Davante Adams' performance on Sunday was much different than that of Week 1.

The five-time Pro Bowler recorded just 12 yards on two receptions. He did, however, earn his second touchdown of the year in the Raiders' loss.

Adams finished with just 9.0 PPR fantasy points. ESPN projects the wideout to record 18.79 PPR fantasy points in this week's matchup.

Darren Waller

Raiders star tight end Darren Waller attained his first touchdown on the year while registering 50 yards on six receptions. He finished with the second-best PPR fantasy points among tight ends in Week 2 with 17.0.

Waller is projected by ESPN to tally 11.51 PPR fantasy points in Week 3.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs wound up with 69 rushing yards and 12 receiving yards in Sunday's loss, ultimately putting up just 9.1 PPR fantasy points.

ESPN projects the Raiders running back to total 14.58 PPR fantasy points against Tennessee this week.

Hunter Renfrow

Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow recorded 59 yards on seven receptions on Sunday, but of course, the only stats that will stand out in the loss were his two fumbles in overtime, one of which ultimately costed Las Vegas the game. He tallied 10.9 PPR fantasy points on the day.

Renfrow is projected by ESPN to register 11.68 PPR fantasy points in Week 3, though he is currently listed as questionable.

Daniel Carlson

Star kicker Daniel Carlson had the third-most PPR fantasy points among kickers in Week 2, having finished with 13.0 in the loss. He totaled a perfect three-for-three field goals, including one from 55 yards out.

The Raiders kicker is projected by ESPN to tally 8.53 PPR fantasy points in Week 3.

