Raiders' Aidan O'Connell Ready for New Offensive System
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell is entering his second season with the team.
It will be his first under new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, whom the Raiders brought in after two seasons with the Chicago Bears.
O’Connell worked closely with previous Offensive Coordinator Bo Hardegree, who took over as the play-caller when Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach.
Pierce is now the permanent head coach but wanted to go in a different direction with his play-caller, hence the Getsy hire.
O’Connell will now have his second offensive coordinator in as many years, but he is ready to work with Getsy.
O'Connell talked about the new system when he joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“Obviously, my second system now in as many years, it’s different,” O'Connell said. “From the small things to the big, philosophical beliefs of what we’re going to do are super different. But it’s been super fun, too. That was really a big part of the pre-draft process. I love to learn about how different teams call different things, what their strategy is, how they look at trying to attack different defenses or coverages or whatever it might be.”
O’Connell said learning the new offense is a challenge but one he is excited to take on.
“The learning part is super fun for me. It’s challenging, obviously, because these offenses – any offense – get pretty complex, but it’s part of the job. It’s something I enjoy doing," he said. "So, it’s been a fun offseason getting to learn. This offseason, I’m a step ahead, because last year, I didn’t even know any of the playbook and just trying to get drafted basically. Now, I have some time to lay a foundation, like I said before.”
Getsy’s offense relies heavily on running the football, utilizing tight ends, and mixing in lots of play action, which O’Connell thrives at. He could have an excellent season in a scheme that fits him.
However, O’Connell is in a quarterback competition with Gardner Minshew, so whoever gets the starting role will have a better chance at picking up the system.
O’Connell will go into the 2024 season looking to take control of the starting job and command the offense in his second season.
Click here to watch the full episode with O’Connell on Crosby’s podcast.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.