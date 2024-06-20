Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Allowing Players and Coaches to be Themselves
Based on the results of the second half of last season, the Las Vegas Raiders firing Josh McDaniels halfway through last season was one of the best decisions the organization could have made at the time. While there is not much to celebrate about going 5-4 over the second half of last season, overall, the team’s 5-4 record was a success for Coach Antonio Pierce and the team, as they were headed toward a much worse ending, had they not made a coaching change.
One of the most significant issues the Raiders faced last season before promoting Coach Pierce was the previous coaching staff’s inability to connect with the players on the roster. The McDaniels regime forced players and many coaches to walk around on eggshells, creating an unfriendly environment for all involved.
The strict way of doing things undoubtedly rubbed the players the wrong way, and McDaniels’ style negatively impacted the team’s play on the field. In an anonymous survey that allowed players from around the league to grade their franchise on different factors, Raiders players voted McDaniels the least likely coach in the National Football League to listen to his players.
Pierce immediately changed the vibe and culture surrounding the Raiders. While much work still needs to be done, the changes Pierce has implemented cannot be understated. While playing the game at the highest level, Pierce’s time as a linebacker in the league has given him a relatability with the players McDaniels couldn’t replicate.
"He's got a grip on the locker room,” said Raiders offensive line coach James Cregg when he addressed the media last week. “No bull crap, a lot like Kyle Shanahan as far as that goes. When he talks, people listen. And when he's up there speaking in the morning, guys are attentive, they're watching, they're looking, they're soaking in everything he's saying. And his experience as a player has rubbed off on our football team."
Pierce has completely changed the mood of the Raiders’ locker room, partly by being himself and allowing the players and coaches to do the same. Cregg said the team is close-knit because of the foundation built over last season's second half.
“Just be who you are, and you can see it from the staff,” Cregg said. “We hang out with each other. On the weekend, you can call one another and hang out. I think that's important, the bonding not only as a staff but getting along with the players too as well. I think what they want to hear is don't BS them.
“Just tell them the truth and coach them up. That's what they want to hear. But you can see, the staff and the players, we have a great relationship with one another, we have a great trust with one another, and it's a great deal moving forward here. He set the foundation, and it's all on AP [Antonio Pierce]. He's done a great job."
